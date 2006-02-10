NBA TV Tries Free Throw

To promote the February 19 National Basketball Association All-Star Game, the league is letting distributors offer its NBA TV cable channel free to all subscribers for the week of Feb. 14-22.

While the game will actually be carried on TNT, the league’s network will have more than 100 hours of related programming that week, beginning when the players arrive in Houston Feb. 15.

On Friday, Feb. 17, the network shifts to 24/7 coverage, including its signature news show, NBA Live TV, broadcasting live from Houston’s convention center, site of the NBA’s All-Star Jam Session interactive theme park. The league will also have a technology center on site where fans can see NBA TV programming in high definition.

The network plans on having 30 camera crews and 10 HD cameras for its coverage, which will include an HD airing of the teams practicing, press conferences, and red-carpet arrivals on game day.

