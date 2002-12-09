NBA TV set for fast break

NBA TV may tip off sooner than expected, having inked distribution pacts with

EchoStar Communications Corp. and DirecTV Inc.

"With two deals done, we might move up the launch date to early January,"

said Ed Desser, president of NBA Television.

Earlier plans called for a February launch.

Desser added that talks with cable operators are progressing more rapidly than

expected.

NBA TV is angling for digital carriage on most systems.

"We have live, first-run sports programming not already on analog," Dresser

said.

Don't be surprised if Time Warner Cable is the first cable operator to sign

up for NBA TV.

Parent company AOL Time Warner Inc. owns a 20 percent stake in the

channel.