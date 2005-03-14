NBA TV Expands Court Presence

Beginning this month, NBA TV will be carried on 11 more cable operators, bringing the channel’s subscriber base to more than 10 million.

New cable systems carrying the basketball-themed network include Blue Ridge Cable, Buckeye CableSystem, Starstream Communications, Utilicom Networks, Grande Communications, Eagle Communications, Hometown Cable, EATEL, Dalton, Southern Coastal Cable and Guadalupe Valley Cable.

The channel, which launched in 1999, is now available to more than 67 million U.S. homes.

NBA TV carries more than 200 games, plus coverage of major events, news updates and original programming.

The channel was already carried by Comcast, Time Warner, Cox, Cablevision, DirecTV and Dish Network. It will launch a full-time HD feed in fall, 2005.