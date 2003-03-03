NBA TV adds original series
NBA TV, the National Basketball Association's digital basketball network,
will tip off two new original series March 6.
NBA TV: Hardwood Classics will feature some of the best contests in NBA
history Thursdays at 4 p.m.
The second show, NBA TV Biography Series, profiling some of the
league's greatest players, will air Thursdays at 8 p.m.
Both series are produced by the NBA's production arm, NBA
Entertainment.
