NBA TV adds original series

NBA TV, the National Basketball Association's digital basketball network,

will tip off two new original series March 6.

NBA TV: Hardwood Classics will feature some of the best contests in NBA

history Thursdays at 4 p.m.

The second show, NBA TV Biography Series, profiling some of the

league's greatest players, will air Thursdays at 8 p.m.

Both series are produced by the NBA's production arm, NBA

Entertainment.