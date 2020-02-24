NBA Live-streaming Kobe Bryant Memorial

NBA TV will live stream Monday's (Feb. 24) memorial service for Los Angeles Lakers basketball star Kobe Bryant.



Coverage on NBA TV will be streamed on NBA.com and via the NBA app, with additional clips posted to the NBA's official social media channels.



The service is being held at the Staples Center, where Bryant led the team to five championships, beginning at 1 p.m. ET.



Bryant, along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, six other passengers and a pilot, were killed in a helicopter accident in Calabasas, California January 26.