NBA Live-streaming Kobe Bryant Memorial
Service will be live-streamed from the Staples Center and available for viewing on NBA.com and the NBA app starting at 1 p.m. EST Monday
NBA TV will live stream Monday's (Feb. 24) memorial service for Los Angeles Lakers basketball star Kobe Bryant.
Coverage on NBA TV will be streamed on NBA.com and via the NBA app, with additional clips posted to the NBA's official social media channels.
The service is being held at the Staples Center, where Bryant led the team to five championships, beginning at 1 p.m. ET.
Bryant, along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, six other passengers and a pilot, were killed in a helicopter accident in Calabasas, California January 26.
