NBA still hot shot for TNT

Turner Network Television grabbed stellar ratings again last week for its National Basketball

Association postseason coverage, pushing the Turner Broadcasting System Inc. network to the top of the cable

Nielsen charts.

For the week of May 12 through 18, TNT averaged a robust 2.6 rating in prime time

with 2.9 million viewers, according to Nielsen Media Research data from ABC

Cable Networks.

TNT's May 13 telecast of the San Antonio Spurs and Los Angeles Lakers, which

notched a 6.2 rating, was the highest-rated cable program for the week.

Four more games scored ratings of 3.3 or better.

Nickelodeon followed with a 1.7 rating and 2 million viewers in prime time.

Cartoon Network and USA Network each averaged a 1.6 rating, and Lifetime Television

turned in a 1.5 average.

Fox News Channel slipped out of the top-five-rated networks with a 1.4 average,

although still above its prewar averages.

The other cable news channels have shed their war gains.

Cable News Network averaged a 0.8 last week, and MSNBC turned in a 0.3 average.

Theatrical movies collected some big ratings last weekend.

USA Network earned an average 3.2 rating for two May 18 plays of Liar

Liar.

On the same night, Pretty Woman, which has aired countless times on

cable, pulled in a 3.1 rating for TBS Superstation, and a repeat later that night scored a 2.4

rating.