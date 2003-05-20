NBA still hot shot for TNT
Turner Network Television grabbed stellar ratings again last week for its National Basketball
Association postseason coverage, pushing the Turner Broadcasting System Inc. network to the top of the cable
Nielsen charts.
For the week of May 12 through 18, TNT averaged a robust 2.6 rating in prime time
with 2.9 million viewers, according to Nielsen Media Research data from ABC
Cable Networks.
TNT's May 13 telecast of the San Antonio Spurs and Los Angeles Lakers, which
notched a 6.2 rating, was the highest-rated cable program for the week.
Four more games scored ratings of 3.3 or better.
Nickelodeon followed with a 1.7 rating and 2 million viewers in prime time.
Cartoon Network and USA Network each averaged a 1.6 rating, and Lifetime Television
turned in a 1.5 average.
Fox News Channel slipped out of the top-five-rated networks with a 1.4 average,
although still above its prewar averages.
The other cable news channels have shed their war gains.
Cable News Network averaged a 0.8 last week, and MSNBC turned in a 0.3 average.
Theatrical movies collected some big ratings last weekend.
USA Network earned an average 3.2 rating for two May 18 plays of Liar
Liar.
On the same night, Pretty Woman, which has aired countless times on
cable, pulled in a 3.1 rating for TBS Superstation, and a repeat later that night scored a 2.4
rating.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.