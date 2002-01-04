NBA, Spears team up on special

The National Basketball Association will simulcast a TV special featuring

singer Britney Spears across five U.S. television networks Feb. 9.

The league's NBA All-Star Read to Achieve Celebration

event, hosted by

Ahmad Rashad and former Olympian Summer Sanders, will air at 11 a.m. EST on NBC,

Turner Network Television, Black Entertainment Television, Nickelodeon and

NBA.com TV.

The event is part of the NBA's Read to Achieve program, in which teams

promote literacy and encourage families to read together.

It takes place during NBA All-Star weekend, set for Feb. 8-10 in

Philadelphia.

The NBA All-Star Game is Feb. 10 on NBC.

Spears will perform her new song, ``I'm Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman,''

featured in her movie, ``Crossroads,'' which opens Feb. 15.