NBA, Spears team up on special
The National Basketball Association will simulcast a TV special featuring
singer Britney Spears across five U.S. television networks Feb. 9.
The league's All-Star Read to Achieve Celebration event, hosted by
Ahmad Rashad and former Olympian Summer Sanders, will air at 11 a.m. EST on NBC,
Turner Network Television, Black Entertainment Television, Nickelodeon and
NBA.com TV.
The NBA All-Star Game is Feb. 10 on NBC.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.