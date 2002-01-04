NBA, Spears team up on special

The National Basketball Association will simulcast a TV special featuring

singer Britney Spears across five U.S. television networks Feb. 9.

The league's All-Star Read to Achieve Celebration event, hosted by

Ahmad Rashad and former Olympian Summer Sanders, will air at 11 a.m. EST on NBC,

Turner Network Television, Black Entertainment Television, Nickelodeon and

NBA.com TV.

The NBA All-Star Game is Feb. 10 on NBC.