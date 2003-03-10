NBA slates HDTV hoops

NBA TV plans to air some playoff action in high-definition TV.

Last week, it televised its second game in HD, but once again, it was only

available to direct-broadcast satellite subscribers.

The NBA All-Star Game was available to some HDTV cable subscribers, but the National Basketball Association and

cable operators are still wrangling over carriage of regular-season HDTV

telecasts.

NBA TV executives couldn't give specifics on when a deal may be completed,

but they did express optimism that such a deal would be struck.