NBA slates HDTV hoops
NBA TV plans to air some playoff action in high-definition TV.
Last week, it televised its second game in HD, but once again, it was only
available to direct-broadcast satellite subscribers.
The NBA All-Star Game was available to some HDTV cable subscribers, but the National Basketball Association and
cable operators are still wrangling over carriage of regular-season HDTV
telecasts.
NBA TV executives couldn't give specifics on when a deal may be completed,
but they did express optimism that such a deal would be struck.
