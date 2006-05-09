NBA Scores With Playoffs

The ratings news has been relatively good for the National Basketball Association as the league enters the second round of its playoffs.

Sunday’s second-round game on ABC, which featured the Detroit Pistons blowing out LeBron James’ Cleveland Cavaliers by 27 points, still earned a 3.7 rating on the network, up 19% from the comparable game (Washington vs. Miami) last year.

ABC’s first-round ratings were up 19% (3.2 average versus 2.7 last year), while ESPN saw a 10% bump in ratings (from a 2.1 last year to a 2.3) for the opening round.

TNT’s coverage of Game 6 of the Los Angeles Lakers-Phoenix Suns series last Thursday was the most-watched first-round playoff game in its history with 3.713 million households tuning in.

TNT’s first round ratings overall were flat from last year, when the network recorded its highest first-round ratings in its two decades of carrying NBA playoff games.The cable network averaged 2.146 million homes this year for 24 games, compared to 2.158 million last year for 25 games.