NBA playoffs power NBC win

NBC rode a pivotal NBA playoffs game and a West Wing rerun to a slim win in the Wednesday night ratings.

The Philadelphia 76ers 89-88 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks in the fifth game of their eastern conference finals series hit a 4.7 rating, 13 share among adults 18-49 and drew 9.5 million viewers in Nielsen fast national numbers. The West Wing repeat hit a 3.1/10 with 8.6 million takers. NBC averaged a 4.2 rating among 18-49ers to ABC's 3.8, and also narrowly won the night in total viewers, averaging 9.3 million to CBS's 8.8 million and ABC's 8.6 million.

Vanished hit a 3.8/11 with 9.1 million viewers, but ABC's high scorer was a Drew Carey rerun, which hit a 4.4/13 and drew 9.3 million viewers. CBS's screening of Now and Then drew 9.8 million viewers. - Richard Tedesco