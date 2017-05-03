NBA Playoffs Post Large Viewership Increases

Viewership during the NBA Playoffs rose 12% on ABC, TNT, ESPN and NBA TV.

Games during the first round averaged more than 3.1 million viewers, making it the most-viewed first round in three years.

ABC broadcasts averaged 5.5 million views, up 11%, for its most-watched first round in six years. Game one of the Warriors-Trail Blazers series averaged 6.5 million viewers, making it ABC’s most-watched opening weekend game ever.



Related: ESPN's NFL Draft Coverage Scores Big on Social Media

TNT games averaged 3.4 million viewers, up 13%, and ESPN averaged 3 million viewers, up 14%.

The NBA set records on social media for impressions, with 3.6 billion, up 5% from last year’s post season. Video views on social platforms was up 60% to 701 million.

Live arena attendance was also up for the NBA, with all 44 first-round games sold out.