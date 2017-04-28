ESPN’s NFL Draft Coverage Scores Big on Social Media

ESPN’s live coverage of the 2017 NFL Draft was the top pick for television viewers engaging on social media Thursday night, according to Nielsen.

The sports network’s first round coverage of the annual pro football draft drew nearly 12 million social media interactions on Twitter and Facebook from more than 4.8 million unique social media accounts, according to Nielsen’s social content ratings report.

The event easily bested second place Telemundo’s Premios Billboard de la Música Latina special, which generated 707,000 interactions from 415,000 unique social media users. ABC’s Scandal, ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy and The CW’s Supernatural rounded out the top five most social entertainment shows for the day.



