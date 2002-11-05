NBA nets ratings boost

Turner Network Television and ESPN tipped off their National Basketball Association coverage last

week to above average ratings.

TNT kicked off the season with an Oct. 29 doubleheader that earned a 1.7

average rating, according to Nielsen Media Research.

TNT's regular Thursday-night doubleheader got off to a 1.4 rating Oct.

31.

That's up from TNT's 1.2 average last season.

ESPN, which airs games Wednesdays and Fridays, welcomed its first NBA action

Friday. Nov. 1.

Two games posted an average 1.1 rating, more than double ESPN's Friday-night

ratings a year before.