NBA nets ratings boost
Turner Network Television and ESPN tipped off their National Basketball Association coverage last
week to above average ratings.
TNT kicked off the season with an Oct. 29 doubleheader that earned a 1.7
average rating, according to Nielsen Media Research.
TNT's regular Thursday-night doubleheader got off to a 1.4 rating Oct.
31.
That's up from TNT's 1.2 average last season.
ESPN, which airs games Wednesdays and Fridays, welcomed its first NBA action
Friday. Nov. 1.
Two games posted an average 1.1 rating, more than double ESPN's Friday-night
ratings a year before.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.