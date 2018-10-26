NBA Names Rivera Managing Director, Europe, Middle East

The National Basketball Association named media and sports executive Ralph Rivera as managing director of NBA Europe and Middle East.

Rivera, who had been managing director at Discovery’s Eurosport Digital, will be based in London and report to NBA deputy commissioner and COO Mark Tatum. He starts his new post Jan. 2.

“Ralph’s extensive experience in leading prominent media and sports companies make him well-suited to oversee the league’s operations in Europe and the Middle East,” said Tatum. “We are looking forward to working with Ralph to help take basketball and the NBA to even greater heights throughout the region.”

Before Discovery, Rivera was with BBC Digital, Major League Gaming and AOL.

“It is an honor to join the NBA at a time when the league has never been more popular,” said Rivera. “I am excited to work with our partners to explore new ways to reach and engage basketball fans in Europe and the Middle East and increase the number of young boys and girls playing the game.”