NBA, Meta Bringing Games To Virtual Reality Arena

The National Basketball Association said it made a deal with Meta to make games and other licensed experiences available in virtual reality through Meta Horizon World on Meta Quest.

The NBA Arena in Meta Horizon Worlds will feature 52 NBA League Pass Games in a shared, high-definition experience. Five of the games will be presented in an immersive 180-degree monoscopic presentation with 2800 resolution on Meta Quest, the official VR headset of the NBA and WNBA.

Fans in Meta’s VR Xtadium will also be able to visit the Meta Avatars Store and buy NBA-licensed apparel.

“Our extended partnership with Meta will provide more immersive and innovative ways to experience the NBA,” Jennifer Chun, NBA executive VP and head of content partnerships, said. “Meta’s digital world opens up exciting possibilities for NBA fans to virtually attend our games and to interact with other fans around the world.”

Meta will also have a presence at major NBA and WNBA events to showcase Meta Quest technology to NBA fans. You can find the full VR game schedule at NBA.com.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“Meta’s immersive VR technology is opening up new opportunities for sports fans to engage and interact with their favorite NBA teams,” Meta director of sports media and league partnerships Rob Shaw said. “The NBA is always pushing us to innovate and leverage the latest technology to open the door to new fan experiences, and this chapter of our partnership achieves exactly that.” ■