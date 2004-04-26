NBA Kicks Off TNT HD
Turner Network Television plans to debut its high-definition channel with the National Basketball Association Western Conference Finals May 19 or 21, depending on the playoff schedule.
So far, no carriage deals yet for TNT's HD feed but executives expect to have some distribution by launch.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.