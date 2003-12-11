NBA, History Team Up on the Hardwood

The National Basketball Association is partnering with The History Channel on a new programming and sponsorship partnership.

The History Channel is lending its support to the NBA’s Hardwood Classics program and merchandise that celebrates the league’s past. In turn, the NBA plans to produce two documentaries that will air on the History Channel. History will also sponsor several team-hosted Hardwood Classic games featuring former players and marking prominent anniversaries.

Also as part of the multiyear deal, the History Channel will be the presenting sponsor of an NBA TV weekly series NBA TV Hardwood Classics, replays of classic games with commentary from participants, and programming shorts, Great Moments in NBA History.