NBA Great Miller Joins TNT

TNT announced Thursday that former NBA star Reggie Miller will join the network as a basketball analyst. The multi-year deal is effective with the 2005-06 season.

Miller will also occasionally appear on Inside the NBA, joining host Earnie Johnson and analysts Kenny Smith and Charles Barkley.Miller spent his entire 18-year career with the Indiana Pacers before retiring last season. In a statement, he called his new role “a wonderful opportunity for me to share knowledge of a sport that has taught me so much.”

Jeff Behnke, Turner Sports’ senior VP and coordinating producer, cited Miller’s experience and personality among the strengths he brought to TNT.

TNT’s basketball coverage starts on Nov. 1 at 7 p.m. with a one-hour preview show, followed by an NBA doubleheader. San Antonio hosts Denver at 8 p.m. ET. At 10:30, Dallas visits Phoenix.

Forty-eight of TNT’s 52 games will air as part of its Thursday-night doubleheader specials.

