NBA finals outpacing last year's edition

Ratings for the NBA finals series on NBC are still out-scoring last year's finals as the Los Angeles Lakers threaten to end it in five games.

Wednesday night's 100-86 Lakers win over the Philadelphia 76ers gave the heavily-favored Lakers a 3-1 lead in the series and drew a 14.7 rating, 24 share in Nielsen overnight ratings. That was a slight slip from the 14.8/25 last year's finals fourth game hit. But the four games have produced average overnight numbers of 15.1/26, a 14% increase over last year's 13.3/23 average for the Lakers-Indiana Pacers finals series.

- Richard Tedesco