NBA Finals an ABC ratings disaster

What a difference the Lakers (and NBC?) make.

The first four games of this season's National Basketball Association Finals

-- between the New Jersey Nets and the San Antonio Spurs -- are down an average

38% in household ratings from last year, when the Nets lost to the Los Angeles

Lakers in four straight, on NBC.

Male demos are down, as well -- more than 40% among men 18-49.

Sources said good chunks of games six and (if needed) seven will be devoted

to advertiser make-goods.