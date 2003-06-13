NBA Finals an ABC ratings disaster
What a difference the Lakers (and NBC?) make.
The first four games of this season's National Basketball Association Finals
-- between the New Jersey Nets and the San Antonio Spurs -- are down an average
38% in household ratings from last year, when the Nets lost to the Los Angeles
Lakers in four straight, on NBC.
Male demos are down, as well -- more than 40% among men 18-49.
Sources said good chunks of games six and (if needed) seven will be devoted
to advertiser make-goods.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.