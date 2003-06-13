Trending

NBA Finals an ABC ratings disaster

What a difference the Lakers (and NBC?) make.

The first four games of this season's National Basketball Association Finals
-- between the New Jersey Nets and the San Antonio Spurs -- are down an average
38% in household ratings from last year, when the Nets lost to the Los Angeles
Lakers in four straight, on NBC.

Male demos are down, as well -- more than 40% among men 18-49.

Sources said good chunks of games six and (if needed) seven will be devoted
to advertiser make-goods.