NBA, EchoStar ink deal
The National Basketball Association Tuesday inked its first distribution deal
for NBA TV, its revamped all-basketball channel.
The NBA and EchoStar Communications Corp. reached a multiyear agreement to carry
NBA TV and the league's out-of-market NBA League Pass package on Dish
Network.
The channel should launch in February 2003 with live NBA games, along with
Women's NBA and National Basketball Development League action.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.