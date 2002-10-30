Trending

NBA, EchoStar ink deal

By

The National Basketball Association Tuesday inked its first distribution deal
for NBA TV, its revamped all-basketball channel.

The NBA and EchoStar Communications Corp. reached a multiyear agreement to carry
NBA TV and the league's out-of-market NBA League Pass package on Dish
Network.

The channel should launch in February 2003 with live NBA games, along with
Women's NBA and National Basketball Development League action.