NBA Digital Taps Perez

Bryan Perez was named senior vice president and general manager of NBA Digital, the partnership between the pro-basketball league and Turner Sports.

Perez most recently was CEO of the global digital division of Live Nation, the events company spun off by Clear Channel Communications.

Perez will be responsible for the operations of NBA TV, the various NBA Web sites, NBA League Pass, and broadband and wireless extensions of the brand. Turner handles the operation of the NBA's digital businesses out of Atlanta.

Perez is a veteran sports executive whose resume includes VP of marketing and communications for the National Hockey League's Dallas Stars and a business-development post for Madison Square Garden.