NBA a Boom for TNT
Turner Network Television's National Basketball Association ratings are on the move, up 33% over the early part of last season.
Through 18 regular-season games, the NBA on TNT is pacing at a 1.6 rating, compared with a 1.2 after the same number of games last fall.
NBA action is also a strong draw with this fall's hard-to-find young men, with ratings for men 18-34 up 47% to 431,000 viewers.
