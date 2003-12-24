NBA a Boom for TNT

Turner Network Television's National Basketball Association ratings are on the move, up 33% over the early part of last season.

Through 18 regular-season games, the NBA on TNT is pacing at a 1.6 rating, compared with a 1.2 after the same number of games last fall.

NBA action is also a strong draw with this fall's hard-to-find young men, with ratings for men 18-34 up 47% to 431,000 viewers.