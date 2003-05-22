Navigating the `wasteland'
Common Sense Media -- a new media-watchdog group that has industry names like
former Federal Communications Commission chairmen Bill Kennard and Newton Minnow involved -- launched its Web
site Wednesday in an effort to provide concerned parents with better information
about the appropriateness of content for children.
The group was founded by James Steyer, who is also founder of Children Now
and a faculty member at Stanford University.
The group's Web site (www.commonsensemedia.org) offers reviews of TV shows,
books, movies, music and video games so that parents can get a better sense of
what the content contains in terms of sexual, violent or adult material.
