Navigating the `wasteland'

Common Sense Media -- a new media-watchdog group that has industry names like

former Federal Communications Commission chairmen Bill Kennard and Newton Minnow involved -- launched its Web

site Wednesday in an effort to provide concerned parents with better information

about the appropriateness of content for children.

The group was founded by James Steyer, who is also founder of Children Now

and a faculty member at Stanford University.

The group's Web site (www.commonsensemedia.org) offers reviews of TV shows,

books, movies, music and video games so that parents can get a better sense of

what the content contains in terms of sexual, violent or adult material.