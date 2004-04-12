NATPE's Parise Dies

Brigette Parise, the National Association of Television Programming Executives' vice president of member marketing, died Wednesday, April 7, in Los Angeles. She was 44.

Parise, born Jan. 1, 1960, in Ossining, N.Y., had worked at NATPE since 1994. Prior to joining the association, she worked in marketing and production for D. Z. Communications, based in Studio City, Calif. She had also worked for Village Roadshow Pictures.

Services for Parise were scheduled to be held Monday, April 12, at 7:30 p.m. at Saint Finbar Catholic Church, 2120 West Olive Ave., in Burbank. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society in Parise's name.