NATPE's Johansen denies exit reports
National Association of Television Programming Executives president Bruce
Johansen has not told the association's staff he is planning to step down after
the upcoming conference in New Orleans, a NATPE spokesman said, contrary to
published reports.
Johansen hasn't made up his mind what he will do next, the spokesman said,
although departing is a possibility.
NATPE has become increasingly beleaguered in the past few years as the
syndication business has slowed down due to consolidation and cable encroachment
on daytime TV viewing.
Johansen has been president of NATPE for the past 10 years after being hired
in 1993 from Multimedia Entertainment, where he was vice president of
international sales and programming.
He succeeded Phil Corvo on April 1 of that
year.
