NATPE's Johansen denies exit reports

National Association of Television Programming Executives president Bruce

Johansen has not told the association's staff he is planning to step down after

the upcoming conference in New Orleans, a NATPE spokesman said, contrary to

published reports.

Johansen hasn't made up his mind what he will do next, the spokesman said,

although departing is a possibility.

NATPE has become increasingly beleaguered in the past few years as the

syndication business has slowed down due to consolidation and cable encroachment

on daytime TV viewing.

Johansen has been president of NATPE for the past 10 years after being hired

in 1993 from Multimedia Entertainment, where he was vice president of

international sales and programming.

He succeeded Phil Corvo on April 1 of that

year.