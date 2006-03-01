NATPE's Feldman Signs Multi-Year Contract

NATPE President Rick Feldman has re-upped in a multi-year deal.

Feldman has headed the association, which represents content suppliers, since April 2003. Before that, he was a station executive with USA Broadcasting in Los Angeles, where he launched independents in major markets, just the stations most in need of the syndicated programming NATPE supplies.

That need will likely grow in the wake of the folding of UPN and WB into a single new network.

Feldman in January oversaw NATPE's first acquisition with the purchase of DISCOP, a content market for the emerging Central and Eastern European TV businesses.

