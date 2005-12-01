NATPE's British Accent

The National Association of Television Program Executives (NATPE) convention in Las Vegas next month will take on a proper British tone, at least when it comes to closed-circuit television coverage.

NATPE has reached out to U.K.'s ConferenceTV to produce the organization's first in-house newscast. Running 45 minutes to one hour in length, the three individual newscasts will start airing at 6 p.m. PT each day from Jan. 23-25.

Previously produced by a trade publication, the continually looped newscasts will be available for viewing throughout the conference on dedicated channels in all official NATPE hotel rooms, the NATPEtv booth on the exhibit floor, and the NATPE lounge. It will also be streamed online at natpe.org.

NATPEtv crews and reporters will cover activities on the exhibition floor, as well as seminars and sessions. Daily news coverage will be combined with pre-recorded interviews with industry leaders, documentaries and profiles of companies, technologies, products and platforms.

Besides working with various industries, ConferenceTV, a division of HBL (Broadcast) Media of London, is also producing programs for British Prime Minister Tony Blair's office. Its producers and reporters come from network TV backgrounds with the BBC, Sky, Channel 4 and ITV.