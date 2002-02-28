NATPE unveils incentive plan

The National Association of Television Programming Executives is looking

to reinvent itself and making a number of wholesale changes for next year's

conference in New Orleans.

NATPE president and CEO Bruce Johansen met with top domestic and

international syndication executives Thursday in Los Angeles, outlining a

number of modifications aimed at bringing back the top studios to the conference

floor.

In response to a new set

of proposals from NATPE yesterday, a number of top syndicators were

upbeat.

'I was encouraged to see such support and positive energy in the room,' says

Twentieth's Bob Cook, who said his studio will likely be back on the convention

floor next year, with the caveat that the decision depends on market

conditions.

NATPE says it will pay for the hotel rooms and convention admission price for

the top half a hundred buyers of TV product at next year's annual convention in

New Orleans. That was just one of the inducements President and CEO Bruce

Johansen offered to syndication executives yesterday in hopes of bringing the

top studios back to the conference floor after their defection from this year's

show.

NATPE is offering the studios booth packages ranging from $40,000 to $200,000

for the four-day conference. The 'modular' booth packages will include meeting

areas and food.

'We need to somehow restore that sense of community that NATPE once stood

for,' Johansen said.

One other NATPE item: For next year's conference in New

Orleans (Jan. 20 through 23), the association will share the Ernest N. Morial

Convention Center with an Intel Corp. conference.