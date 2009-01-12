NATPE Taking A New New-Media Approach

Premieres of the latest in technology and gadgetry will be sprinkled throughout this year’s NATPE Conference and Market in Las Vegas Jan. 26-29, the association said Monday.

The National Association of Television Program Executives (NATPE) will present “What’s Next Tech Premieres” prior to general conference sessions and then repeat them in a designated area next to the “Tech and New Media Zone,” next to the NATPE market floor. There, many creators and producers will be on hand to answer questions about what conference attendees are seeing.

Companies and organizations such as Mobi TV, Lionsgate, the Ad Council, Loopt, KTTV, Nokia, Microsoft TV, Panasonic, Adobe, Rentrak, Teradata, Capgemini and Vimation all are participating in this year’s show.

LG is providing NATPE’s official HDTV and is the show’s official electronics partner. LG also is sponsoring LG’s Celebrity Chef Kitchen on the market floor.

In addition, Polar Mobile will power a mobile application offering up-to-the-minute NATPE information.

Stickam is NATPE’s official streaming partner.

NATPE will also feature some of today’s biggest new media stars and players, including “Obama Girl” Amber Lee Ettinger, Electric Farm Entertainment, Worldwide Biggies, Generate, 7 Robot, 60 Frames, YouTube, EQAL, Open Mobile Video Coalition (OMVC), Goldspot Media, Google, Jonathan Prince (producer of CBS’ web show Novel Adventures) and DADLABS.