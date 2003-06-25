NATPE slates pitchfest
More than 20 syndicators, TV stations, agencies, production companies and
cable networks will participate in the National Association of Television Programming Executives' Television Producers' Boot Camp Aug. 1 at the Wyndham Bel Age Hotel in West Hollywood, Calif.
Among the participants are Courtroom Television Network, Dick Clark Productions, FremantleMedia
North America, Hallmark Channel, NBC Enterprises, Buena Vista Television,
Creative Artists Agency, Endeavor Talent Agency, Game Show Network, Tollin/Robbins Productions and Tribune
Entertainment.
During the session, wanna-be TV-production types can pitch their show ideas to
companies and see if they walk away with contracts.
Other sessions during the day include panels on perfecting pitches, a look
into program funding and budgeting, discussions of how programs get distributed
and the ins and outs of TV production, such as legal and accounting issues. The
day will cost NATPE members $295 each, while nonmembers will be charged $460
per person.
