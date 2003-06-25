NATPE slates pitchfest

More than 20 syndicators, TV stations, agencies, production companies and

cable networks will participate in the National Association of Television Programming Executives' Television Producers' Boot Camp Aug. 1 at the Wyndham Bel Age Hotel in West Hollywood, Calif.

Among the participants are Courtroom Television Network, Dick Clark Productions, FremantleMedia

North America, Hallmark Channel, NBC Enterprises, Buena Vista Television,

Creative Artists Agency, Endeavor Talent Agency, Game Show Network, Tollin/Robbins Productions and Tribune

Entertainment.

During the session, wanna-be TV-production types can pitch their show ideas to

companies and see if they walk away with contracts.

Other sessions during the day include panels on perfecting pitches, a look

into program funding and budgeting, discussions of how programs get distributed

and the ins and outs of TV production, such as legal and accounting issues. The

day will cost NATPE members $295 each, while nonmembers will be charged $460

per person.