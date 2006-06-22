NATPE Sets Date For Mobile Conference

The National Association of Television Program Executives has set Jan. 15, 2007, as the date for its third Mobile++ Conference.

The conference has grown--it doubled to 700 attendees in 2006--as the outlets for programming content have proliferated. The conference looks at the creation, marketing and promotion of games, graphics, video, messaging and more.

The conference is presented by mobile content company InfoSpace, whose president of online and mobile media is Stephen Davis, NATPE co-chair.