NATPE Sets Conference Sessions

CNN’s Larry King will preside over NATPE’s panel titled "Loose Cannons: They Say What They Mean and Mean What They Say," during the association’s annual conference Jan. 18-20, 2004, in Las Vegas.

The session will feature Roger King, CEO of CBS Enterprises; Mark Cuban, owner of the Dallas Mavericks and HDNet; talk-show host Jerry Springer and former Minnesota Governor Jesse Ventura, and considering the participants, should be a lively conversation about the state of the TV industry, politics and media in general.

Besides King, NATPE has added a few other high-profile guests to its roster of speakers and panelists. Variety Editor-in-Chief Peter Bart and Peter Guber, founder and head of Mandalay Entertainment, will bring their new AMC talk-show, Sunday Morning Shootout, on the road, hosting a "Coffee With …" session at the show.

The WB Chairman and CEO Jamie Kellner will join a panel on "Is Free TV Worth Saving in a 500-Channel World" that also includes Jon Mandel, global buying officer for MediaCom, and Ken Ziffren, entertainment attorney and co-founder and partner of Ziffren, Brittenham, Branca, Fischer, Gilbert-Lurie & Stiffelman. Ziffren will also participate in small-group Chat Room sessions.

Other Chat Room participants are Bertram Van Munster, co-creator and co-executive producer of CBS’s The Amazing Race; Brenda Hampton, creator and executive producer of The WB’s Seventh Heaven; and TV personality Robin Leach. Greg Meidel, president of programming for Paramount Domestic Television, also is scheduled to host a Chat Room.

NATPE has added two internationally-focused panels. The first is "The Hit Seekers," featuring Jay Switzer, president and CEO of CHUM Ltd.; Remi Jacquelin, deputy director of acquisitions for TFI; Pedro Lascurain, director of acquisitions for TV Azteca; and Carlo Sartori, chairman of RAI SAT.

The second is called "German Television: What Lies Ahead," to be moderated by Elizabeth Guilder, executive editor of Daily Variety, and featuring Gary Marenzi, president of Paramount International Television, and Urs Rohner, president and CEO of ProSiebenSat. 1 Media.