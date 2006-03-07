NATPE Seeks Profs

NATPE is looking for a few good college professors.

The TV program distributors association is accepting applications from media instructors for a grant program to give them some real-world experiences to take back to a classroom.

The program offers six-month internships at a TV station, cable system or TV network. They also get a free trip to the annual NATPE convention in Las Vegas.

Appplications for Faculty Development Grants are available at www.natpe.org. Not much time left, though. Applications are due March 14.