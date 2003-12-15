NATPE Scheduling Conflict
By Kim McAvoy
Attendance of TV-group heads may be sparser at NATPE in Las Vegas Jan.18-20. Many are already committed to attend the NAB’s annual winter board meeting Jan. 17-21 in Key Biscayne, Fla.
"A significant number of group heads will not be at NATPE because we’ll be at the NAB," says Alan Frank, president of Post-Newsweek Stations and one of 21 members NAB TV Board. He says NAB alerted NATPE about the potential conflict last June. The response: "It’s not a big deal. Don’t worry about it."
But now, he says, NATPE is asking group heads, "Why aren’t you coming?" NATPE says it had originally scheduled its show a week earlier but had to move it because of room availability.
