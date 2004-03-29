NATPE on Road to Mandalay Bay

The National Association of Television Program Executives convention is switching Las Vegas hotels for its 2005 show, leaving the Venetian for Mandalay Bay Resort and Convention Center, NATPE says. The show runs from Jan 25-27, 2005. NATPE returned permanently to Las Vegas this year but couldn't secure the Venetian for 2005.

Up in the air is what will happen to the major syndicators that took suites at the Venetian this year rather than be part of the NATPE convention floor at the Sands Convention Center, but it's likely they'll be situated at the Mandalay Bay, too. At press time, Fox's syndication division was the only one of the suite-dwellers to report it would move along with NATPE to Mandalay, though others are likely to follow.