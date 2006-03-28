NATPE Returns To Mandalay Bay
The National Association of Television Program Executives conference will return to the Mandalay Bay Resort in Las Vegas for 2007.
NATPE announced the conference dates Tuesday, which will be Jan. 15-18. The group has been at the resort since 2005.
The associated mobile media conference will also be back for year three.
