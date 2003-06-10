NATPE resets conference dates

The National Association of Television Programming Executives is pushing back its 2004 conference to Jan. 18-20 and cutting the

show's length by one day because the space and facilities NATPE had originally

been promised were not going to be available on the conference's original dates,

president and CEO Rick Feldman said.

The show, which will take place in Las Vegas, had been scheduled for Jan.

13-16, but NATPE decided to move it back after it "became apparent that the

association's requirements to hold our event at the Venetian Hotel and Sands

Expo Center for the original dates could not be satisfied," Feldman said.

The space and facilities NATPE needs were available for the next week, but

only for three days. NATPE felt that shortening the conference was a better

compromise than drastically changing its dates.