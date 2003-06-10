NATPE resets conference dates
The National Association of Television Programming Executives is pushing back its 2004 conference to Jan. 18-20 and cutting the
show's length by one day because the space and facilities NATPE had originally
been promised were not going to be available on the conference's original dates,
president and CEO Rick Feldman said.
The show, which will take place in Las Vegas, had been scheduled for Jan.
13-16, but NATPE decided to move it back after it "became apparent that the
association's requirements to hold our event at the Venetian Hotel and Sands
Expo Center for the original dates could not be satisfied," Feldman said.
The space and facilities NATPE needs were available for the next week, but
only for three days. NATPE felt that shortening the conference was a better
compromise than drastically changing its dates.
