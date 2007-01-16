NATPE: Rachael Ray Renewed for Two More Years

Already a household name, syndie newcomer Rachael Ray will now spend more time in living rooms across the country. Rachael Ray will spend at least two more years on CBS after her show was renewed through the 2009-2010 season, Roger King announced today

Rachael Ray has been consistently scoring the highest ratings out of the new batch of syndie talk shows--a shining light in a season of dismal ratings for new talkers.

Stations renewing Rachael Ray include the CBS owned-and-operated stations in Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco, Dallas-Fort Worth, Boston, Miami and Denver as well as stations in the following top 30 markets: WXIA-TV, Atlanta (Gannett Broadcasting);KPRC-TV, Houston (Post-Newsweek); WDIV-TV, Detroit (Post-Newsweek); KARE-TV, Minneapolis-St. Paul (Gannett Broadcasting); WKYC-TV, Cleveland (Gannett Broadcasting); WKMG-TV, Orlando (Post-Newsweek); WMAR-TV, Baltimore (Scripps

Howard); and KGTV, San Diego.

Rachael Ray is produced by CBS Television Distribution in association with Harpo Productions, Scripps Networks and Watch Entertainment.