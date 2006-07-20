NATPE To Put Best Boot Forward

NATPE is putting the last dabs of polish on its fourth annual development/production Boot Camp.

Participants not only get an insider's view on the process, they get to practice their programming pitches to development executives from leading networks.

Confirmed "pitch catchers include from BET, CBS Paramount International Television, Court TV, E!, Hearst Entertainment Productions, Lifetime Television, Nelvana, SoapNet, Spike TV, TV Guide Channel and Vin di Bona Productions.

But wait, there's more, NATPE will also honor the winners of its NextGen TV Festival, which tries to identify new progarmming talent. Grand Prize Winner (cash) is Phil Travis of Ontario, Canada, for his comedy entry, a series of tongue-in-cheek travelogues in under a minute.

Panels on tap for the two-day (July27-28) event include producing mobile content, broadband branding, and creating reality TV.

