NATPE Posts Career Seminars on Web

The NATPE Education Foundation is taking its student career seminars to the Web.

Four seminars, which feature industry pros providing advice on to land and keep a job in communications, are now available on YouTube.

The seminars are meant to spur class discussions or provide individual students professional guidance.

“These videos provide students with a leg up in getting ahead of the game and really understanding the steps they should be taking now in order to attain success in the future,” NATPE Education Foundation president Lew Klein said.