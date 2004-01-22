NATPE Over, Deals Continue

Show clearances keep rolling in even after the TV industry has packed up and left the National Association of Television Programming Executives' gathering in Las Vegas.

Twentieth has cleared Ambush Makeover in 70% of the country, adding stations from NBC, Tribune, Sinclair, Bay Cities to its Fox launch group. And the syndicator’s new early fringe show, On Air With Ryan Seacrest, now is cleared in 95% of the U.S. Twentieth also has renewed Good Day Live in 60% of the country, Divorce Court in 70%, Texas Justice in 65% and Cops in 80%.

New Line Television added several stations to The Twilight Zone’s roster, with the show cleared in 91% of the country. New Line also sold its Gold movie package to The WB 100+ station group.