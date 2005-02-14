NATPE Needs Independent Voices

The FCC's Michael Copps made waves at NATPE by decrying the lack of

independent voices in prime time. If medical problems hadn't forced him to

address the confab by satellite, he might have sensed another snub of

independents: the NATPE organization itself.

In the exhibit hall, four rows of majors were surrounded by a sea of

independent producers and distributors. And walking the aisles? Scores of folks

with shows to sell.

Yet NATPE's new board of directors contains no independents.

Why is the NATPE board just filled with big players, when indies are

fueling its membership growth? Why is there not one voice for the independent

producers and distributors who grind out show after show—the hits that have

fueled cable's growth, such as Forensic

Files and Trading Spaces, as well

as two of broadcast TV's hottest shows, Wife

Swap and The Apprentice?

NATPE's pre-convention ads urged on even the smallest independents.

They turned out in large numbers. Most took their meetings in the NATPE

lounge—but, with just 4,000 square feet, sellers and buyers had to hunt for

space. Some sellers even camped out for the day with logos on their tables (bad

form!).

This cramped space also inconvenienced the very buyers NATPE needs for

its survival. Indies with booths were relegated to the “outskirts,” with

majors taking a “not in my backyard” approach. Some erected walls to keep

non-station buyers out. Yet non-majors outnumbered majors by about 10 to 1.

Independent producers count on the huge growth in niche telecasting,

reality programming, domestic cable and international TV to build their

business, and they need a healthy forum to continue doing so. NATPE is happy to

take their registration dollars, but must give indies a voice on the board and

more space to do business. And yes, they should be expected to pay for that

space, if even by the hour. That will reduce interlopers and set a higher

standard.

For indies with booths, NATPE needs to mix them in with majors.

Segregating them has eliminated the “middle-class” indie—and made

hospitality suites their only option.

Indies need to grow up, too. Many came to Vegas just to hang out in the

lobby. You want more space and influence? Register!

Because indies are so important as exhibitors and attendees, NATPE must

listen to them—and be more than a way station between other international

television fairs.