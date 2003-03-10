NATPE narrows field

The National Association of Television Programming Executives has winnowed its

crop of potential new presidents to three finalists, according to sources.

Heading the list to replace Bruce Johansen are Madelyn Bonnot, formerly of

Emmis Communications Corp.; Rick Feldman, former chief operating officer of USA

Networks Inc. and former general manager of KCOP-TV Los Angeles; and Barry Thurston,

former president of Columbia TriStar TV Distribution.

Sources said Bonnot and Feldman are the leading candidates.

NATPE is scheduled to make a decision at its board meeting in Los Angeles April 23.