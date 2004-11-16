NATPE Names Tartikoff Winners

Outgoing Lifetime Television president Carole Black, director and producer James Burrows and Law & Order magnate Dick Wolf are this year’s winners of the "Brandon Tartikoff Legacy Award."

The award recognizes TV professionals who "exhibit extraordinary passion, leadership, independence and vision," in the mold of the award's namesake, the late NBC President. Tartikoff is credited with helping take NBC from worst to first and beginning a period of ratings and creative dominance characterized by such programs as The Cosby Show, Cheers, and NYPD Blue.

The awards-sponsored by NATPE in conjunction with B&C, Multichannel News and Variety, will be handed out on Tuesday, Jan. 25, during the NATPE 2005 conference and exhibition in Las Vegas.

Ticket sales benefit the NATPE Education Foundation and are available online for $100 at www.natpe.org