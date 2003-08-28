NATPE names new board members
The National Association of Television Program Executives has named six
senior TV executives to its board of directors, the association said Thursday.
The six are Ignacio Barrera, senior vice president of Tepuy; Andy Heyward,
chairman and CEO of DIC Entertainment; Paul Jackson, director of international
production for Granada International; Robert Riesenberg, executive vice
president and director of Magna Global Entertainment; Jay Switzer, president and
CEO of Chum Limited; and John Weiser, executive vice president of Sony Pictures
Television.
The six join an executive committee that includes Tony Vinciquerra, NATPE’s
immediate past chair and president and CEO of the Fox Networks Group, as well as
member representatives Carole Black, president and CEO of Lifetime Entertainment
Services; Emerson Coleman, vice president of programming for Hearst-Argyle
Television; and Dennis Williamson, senior corporate vice president of Belo Corp.
The NATPE board is chaired by Peggy Kelly, senior vice president of global
client services at ad agency Universal McCann.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.