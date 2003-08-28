NATPE names new board members

The National Association of Television Program Executives has named six

senior TV executives to its board of directors, the association said Thursday.

The six are Ignacio Barrera, senior vice president of Tepuy; Andy Heyward,

chairman and CEO of DIC Entertainment; Paul Jackson, director of international

production for Granada International; Robert Riesenberg, executive vice

president and director of Magna Global Entertainment; Jay Switzer, president and

CEO of Chum Limited; and John Weiser, executive vice president of Sony Pictures

Television.

The six join an executive committee that includes Tony Vinciquerra, NATPE’s

immediate past chair and president and CEO of the Fox Networks Group, as well as

member representatives Carole Black, president and CEO of Lifetime Entertainment

Services; Emerson Coleman, vice president of programming for Hearst-Argyle

Television; and Dennis Williamson, senior corporate vice president of Belo Corp.

The NATPE board is chaired by Peggy Kelly, senior vice president of global

client services at ad agency Universal McCann.