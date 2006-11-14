NATPE Names Legacy Winners

NATPE has named its 2007 Brandon Tartikoff Legacy Award winners.

The awards go to TV pros who "exhibit extraordinary passion, leadership, independence and vision in the process of creating television programming and in evoking the spirit of Tartikoff’s generosity."

And the new winners are veteran producer Stephen J. Cannell, whose A-Team was part of Tartikoff's programming revival at NBC; Harry Friedman, executive producer of top syndicated game shows Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy; USA and Sci Fi Channel President Bonnie Hammer; and Anthony Zuiker, executive producer of the CSI programming franchise.

Tartikoff was the NBC programming whiz who teamed with Grant Tinker to take that network to the top in ratings and critical acclaim. Broadcasting & Cable co-sponsors the awards.