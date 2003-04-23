NATPE names Feldman president

Rick Feldman, former chief operating officer of USA Broadcasting Inc. and former general

manager of KCOP-TV in Los Angeles, takes the helm of the National Association of Television Programming Executives Monday, the

association said Wednesday.

Feldman replaces Bruce Johansen, who stepped down from NATPE in January after

10 years on the job.

Feldman takes on the task of rebuilding NATPE as the annual convention moves

to Las Vegas next year after several years of lagging attendance in New

Orleans.

"Rick's breadth of experience in television is well suited to lead NATPE, and

he will be charged with developing new initiatives to satisfy the needs of our

domestic and international constituencies," said Peggy Kelly, chairman of

NATPE's board of directors and senior vice president of global client services

at Universal McCann.

"Working with the board, his mandate will be to position NATPE for the

future," she added. "I am delighted to have him join NATPE as its new leader so that together,

we can realize our goals for the organization and our

industry."