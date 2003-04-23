NATPE names Feldman president
Rick Feldman, former chief operating officer of USA Broadcasting Inc. and former general
manager of KCOP-TV in Los Angeles, takes the helm of the National Association of Television Programming Executives Monday, the
association said Wednesday.
Feldman replaces Bruce Johansen, who stepped down from NATPE in January after
10 years on the job.
Feldman takes on the task of rebuilding NATPE as the annual convention moves
to Las Vegas next year after several years of lagging attendance in New
Orleans.
"Rick's breadth of experience in television is well suited to lead NATPE, and
he will be charged with developing new initiatives to satisfy the needs of our
domestic and international constituencies," said Peggy Kelly, chairman of
NATPE's board of directors and senior vice president of global client services
at Universal McCann.
"Working with the board, his mandate will be to position NATPE for the
future," she added. "I am delighted to have him join NATPE as its new leader so that together,
we can realize our goals for the organization and our
industry."
