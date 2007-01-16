NATPE: MyNetworkTV and FSN Reach Deal With International Fight League
MyNetworkTV and co-owned FSN have created a comprehensive programming alliance with the International Fight League (IFL), it was announced Tuesday.
According to the deal, IFL bouts will air on a weekly basis on MyNetworkTV and FSN regional sports nets. The deal includes pay-per-view events, video-on-demand product, and distribution of IFL digital media across various platforms.
MyNetworkTV will program 22, two-hour matches starting in mid-2007 and FSN will air 22, one-hour bouts in late night.
The IFL, founded by Shamus and Kurt Otto, is a team-based professional Mixed Martial Arts league. The League, which consists of 12 teams, holds bouts in an oversized boxing ring with three, four-minute rounds
According to sources close to the project, the approach to the show is going to be similar to that of wrestling--which helped power UPN--but will be much "calmer" than similar mixed-fighting programs that appear on pay-per-view. There is wil also be a focus on the information on the althetes and their background.
